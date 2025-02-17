Political opinion: Nusrat Ghani MP seeks more resources for local infrastructure at a meeting with Transport Minister

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Sussex Weald, has convened a meeting with Government Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightwood MP to discuss the Transport for South East strategy for infrastructure, plans to improve connectivity of local communities in Sussex Weald and across the South East, and to ensure that East Sussex region secures the resources it needs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transport for South East (TfSE) is a partnership of local authorities, business groups, transport operators and user groups that works across public and private sectors to make a case for the South East region and helps the Department for Transport (DfT) and Local Transport Authorities prioritise investment and deliver transport more effectively for users.

The meeting, also attended by the Leader of East Sussex County Council and Chair of Transport for the South East Councillor Keith Glazier and the Chief Officer for Transport for the South East Rupert Clubb, served as an opportunity to discuss the TfSE strategy with the Minister and consider what more can be done to ensure stronger collaboration and further support from the Department of Transport in the future, especially during the upcoming transition to a mayoral strategic authority for Sussex as part of the Government’s plans for devolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nusrat has been working closely with Cllr Glazier to ensure that Sussex Weald remains central to the ambition and vision for better infrastructure across the South East, including plans for decarbonisation and better rail, road, port and aviation links.

From left: Cllr Bob Standley, Nusrat Ghani MP, Chief Officer for Transport for the South East Rupert Clubb, Leader of East Sussex County Council and Chair of Transport for the South East Councillor Keith Glazier, Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightwood MP

Nusrat Ghani said: “Transport is one of the top issues for residents of Sussex Weald. As the he South East region continues to grow, we should recognise that it needs to be given the appropriate infrastructure funding for its roads, railways, aviation infrastructure, and ports. I am grateful to the Minister for meeting with me and Cllr Glazier and recognising that connectivity is key for the South East as a principal international gateway for the UK. I also continue making representations to Ministers for more funding for our local rail network and step free access at Wadhurst station, more funding for improving road quality and better response from all services when dealing with road closures or incidents. Better transport connections throughout East Sussex will benefit the country as a whole and I will continue working with the Department for Transport and our local authorities to deliver improvements to Sussex Weald infrastructure, connectivity and mobility.”