Political opinion on behalf of Mark Thomson - Independent candidate for Upperton by-election

MARK THOMSON: INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE FOR UPPERTON It’s time for independent councillors who will put the residents of Eastbourne first, before personal political ambition.

Stand Up 4 Eastbourne are proud to be backing MARK THOMSON as the INDEPENDENT CANDIDIATE for UPPERTON.

Mark is a genuine, hard working family man who, like so many of us, has grown fed up with the lack of transparency and openness from this current council.

As an Upperton resident, Mark knows and understands the local issues and pledges to fight for every Upperton resident. He will do so with common sense and a practical approach – no political pressure.

Mark Thomson - People Over Politics

Mark Stands For:

Reopening Public Toilets – restoring dignity, accessibility and affordability

– restoring dignity, accessibility and affordability Cleaner Parks and Streets – pride in where we live

– pride in where we live Safer Parks – with CCTV to deter anti-social behaviour

– with CCTV to deter anti-social behaviour Better Play Areas – safe, inclusive, and well-maintained

– safe, inclusive, and well-maintained Easing Local Traffic Congestion – practical, people-first solutions

Party politics have failed Eastbourne. Mark isn’t tied to any party—he works only for you.

“I’ll stand up, speak out, and fight for Upperton—without party pressure or empty promises.”

You can help achieve this – Your vote matters.

For more information follow Mark Thomson People Over Politics on facebook.

Vote for MARK THOMSON and INDEPENDENT on MAY 1ST.

PEOPLE OVER POLITICS!

