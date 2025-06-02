Political opinion: PIP cuts: Alison Bennett MP urges Government to “change course” as 84% of claimants in Mid Sussex could lose out

The Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, has called for the Government to urgently change course and rethink their cuts to Personal Independence Payments (PIP), with new data showing that 84% people claiming the Payment in Mid Sussex could lose at least some of their benefit.

A recent Written Parliamentary Question by the Liberal Democrats found that in 55 constituencies in England and Wales, 90% of those claiming the standard rate of Personal Independence Payment for daily living activities could lose at least some of the benefit following the Government’s cuts.

In Mid Sussex, 84% of claimants scored less than 4 points, meaning that they could miss out on crucial support.

Under the Government’s plans, from November 2026 people on PIP will be required to score a minimum of four points in at least one daily living activity to receive support with everyday tasks such as washing and cooking. Those scoring less will lose access to the “daily living” component, which for some will result in a full withdrawal of the benefit.

Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, has emphasised that this could lead to vulnerable people missing out on vital support, and has called on the Government to “urgently change course”.

Alison said that “these changes to Personal Independence Payments are deeply concerning, and I’m worried about what it could mean for vulnerable residents in Mid Sussex."

Alison is also worried that “large numbers of people in Mid Sussex could miss out on support – support that helps them with daily tasks that many of us would take for granted, such as staying clean or staying safe. Many people depend on this vital help to stay in work and support themselves financially." And she is calling on the government to "recognise that what they’re doing is wrong, and change course before it’s too late for people in our communities.”