Political opinion: Planning needs water company input, says Chichester MP

Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester, has reaffirmed her commitment to holding water companies accountable in a debate in Westminster Hall, while advocating for their inclusion as strategic partners in the planning process.

Addressing concerns about environmental protection, public health, and economic stability, she highlighted the need for water companies to play a more active role in shaping the future of the UK’s infrastructure.

On Wednesday 12th March, Jess Brown-Fuller spoke in a Westminster Hall debate on the impact of water companies on housing development planning. Jess emphasised the need to be tough on water companies while also acknowledging that they are often unable to raise concerns about housing applications until it is too late. This leads to delays in approved developments.

In the debate, Jess said, "Water companies have a duty to maintain, improve, and extend their networks to meet future demands. However, they are currently excluded from the planning process by not being designated as statutory consultees. This means they lack the opportunity to formally object or insist on necessary infrastructure improvements before development permissions are granted."

Jess Brown-Fuller

Jess used the example of the Apuldram sewage wastewater treatment works, where problems with increasing capacity at the plant have delayed development across the city. The MP for Chichester argued that including Southern Water, the company responsible for Apuldram, as a statutory consultee on planning applications would help prevent blockages in the development process.

After the debate, Jess Brown-Fuller said: “We in the Liberal Democrats have rightly been very tough on water companies since the last election. They have made significant profits while the level of service has declined. We have seen failures that harm our environment, endanger public health, and threaten our local economy.”

“The planning system is broken, putting all the power in the hands of developers rather than communities. Making water companies statutory consultees would not be a silver bullet to solve the many flawed parts of our planning system. But it would go some way to ensuring that developments are delivered in places with wastewater capacity, or with the improvements in infrastructure delivered first.”

“We must work proactively with water companies as strategic partners and recognise that the current development model is inadequate. There have been too many cases of approved developments being delayed because of substandard water infrastructure.”