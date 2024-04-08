Political opinion: Reform UK announces candidates, setting sights on the general election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With a strategic focus on maximising impact and resources for the impending general election, Reform UK is strategically targeting three key wards.

In Silverhill, Lucian Fernando stands as the stalwart defender of community values, committed to continuing his exemplary service as councillor. Fernando's unwavering dedication to the people of Silverhill has earned him widespread respect and trust, making him the natural choice to continue representing the ward.

Stuart Murphy, a beacon of leadership and integrity, steps forward as the candidate for Maze Hill. With a profound understanding of local issues and a passion for driving positive change, Murphy is poised to offer Maze Hill a voice that resonates with the aspirations of its residents.

Councillor and Parliamentary Candidate Lucian Fernando.

Completing the trio is Thee, the dynamic candidate for Ashdown. With a vision fueled by a deep-rooted commitment to progress and inclusivity, they bring fresh perspectives and boundless energy to the forefront of Ashdown's political landscape.

While Reform UK's focus remains on the impending general election, these strategic selections underscore the party's dedication to ensuring effective representation at all levels of governance. Lucian Fernando's dual candidacy as both the parliamentary candidate for Reform UK and the incumbent councillor for Silverhill is a testament to the party's confidence in his ability to champion their values on a broader stage.

"As Reform UK prepares for the challenges and opportunities of the upcoming general election, we are proud to present a formidable lineup of candidates for the local election," stated Rob Stevens, Sussex Organiser of Reform UK. "Lucian Fernando, Stuart Murphy, and Thee embody the spirit of Reform UK, and we are confident in their ability to serve their communities with distinction."

As the nation stands on the brink of a potential general election, Reform UK remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering individuals and communities across the country. With candidates of such calibre and dedication, Reform UK is primed to make a lasting impact on the political landscape of Hastings and beyond.