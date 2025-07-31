Political opinion: Scrapping water regulator Ofwat "is just the start" says Horsham MP

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, has welcomed the news that Ofwat is set to be scrapped and replaced by a tougher water regulator following the release of a report by the Independent Water Commission.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has confirmed its plans to scrap Ofwat, the water regulator for England and Wales, and replace it with a ‘new, single powerful regulator’. This comes after years of Liberal Democrat campaigning and the release of a report by the Independent Water Commission on key issues affecting England’s water industry.

Scrapping Ofwat and bringing in much stronger regulation of water companies to tackle sewage dumping was a key commitment in the Liberal Democrat manifesto last year. Liberal Democrats were shocked to see the government’s data confirm that over 3.6 million hours of sewage were pumped into waterways in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Liberal Democrat Freedom of Information (FOI) request found that Ofwat has failed to force water companies to pay any fines for sewage discharge cases since 2021, and that water company bosses have earned a collective total of over £20 million in the financial year 2023/24.

John Milne MP at a local stream in Sussex.

In Horsham, residents have faced significant challenges with water quality, with 269 pollution incidents recorded in 2024 alone. According to Water UK, the average annual Southern Water bill is set to rise from £478 in 2024-25 to £703 for 2025-26.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, commented on the news:

"I am pleased that action is finally being taken to tackle sewage dumping and clean up our rivers, after years of the Conservatives turning a blind eye to this scandal. Here in Horsham and across the country, people are rightly furious that our rivers and waterways are being polluted whilst their water bills rise. Scrapping Ofwat was a key part of our manifesto, and I’m proud we’ve pushed the government to this point."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But this is just the start. We need to see far more ambition from this government, including a tough new regulator to clean up our waterways, stop sewage spills and tackle rising water bills. I've spoken to constituents who've told me their bills are set to rise by over 100% next month, this is unacceptable."

"I’ve been having productive conversations with Southern Water about how to bring people’s bills down and address sanitation issues across the constituency, something I will continue to do until services improve."