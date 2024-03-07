Political opinion: “Stick to the plan” says South Downs MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In yesterday’s Budget, the Government introduced new support for hard-working parents who balance being a parent alongside their work.

The Government announced the raising of the threshold for the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) to £60,000, taking 170,000 families out of paying this tax charge, from April 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means the charge continues to withdraw Child Benefit from high-income families as it was designed to do, without unfairly penalising those on middle incomes, so that almost half a million families will gain an estimated average of £1,260 in 2024-25.

Arundel & South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith

The Budget also confirmed the increasing of that taper to £80,000 (the point at which the Child Benefit is fully withdrawn) – halving the rate at which HICBC withdraws child benefit, thereby also improving people’s incentives to continue working or take up more hours. This will deliver on our promise of a stronger economy and a brighter future.

The Conservatives say that the Budget delivers on the party’s plan to deliver a brighter future for our children and hard-working families, by helping parents pay for the costs associated with having children so they can balance their work alongside being a parent.

The new measures build upon the Government’s Autumn Budget, which delivers the most significant expansion of childcare in a decade so that from September 2025, working families in England will be offered 30 hours of free childcare for their child aged nine months old up to school age. This is a package worth £6,500 for every family with a two-year-old using 35 hours of childcare a week, in turn helping more parents into the job that is right for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting, Andrew Griffith MP said: “Because the Conservative Government are sticking to the plan with the economy, inflation is down 11.1 per cent to 4.0 per cent, meaning we can introduce new measures to support hard-working parents manage their work and being a parent.

“The Spring Budget delivers a fairer system for families who wish to work and care for their children by raising the threshold for the High Income Child Benefit Charge, meaning hard-working parents can keep more of the money they earn.