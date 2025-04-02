Political opinion: Sussex farmers discuss major industry challenges during meeting with Mid Sussex MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex farmers discussed some of the major challenges facing the industry during a meeting with Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett.

Issues talked about included the shortage of local abattoirs in the South East, rural crime, the NFU’s Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign and the government’s sudden closure of this year’s Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) – a scheme which financially rewards farmers and growers for positive environmental work.

The meeting was held at NFU West Sussex Chair Andrew Strong’s farm, near Haywards Heath, and was part of the NFU’s ongoing lobbying work with MPs from all political parties.

Mr Strong said: “I was pleased to welcome Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett onto the farm.

NFU members, pictured during the meeting with Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett. From left to right: Rob Seward, NFU County Adviser for East Sussex and West Sussex Romy Gue, Mark Lee, Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett, NFU West Sussex Chair Andrew Strong, NFU Group Secretary Jane Cowans and Sue Seward.

“We had a positive meeting and we are grateful for her taking the time to come out to meet with us. She said she will do all she can to support us.”

Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex, said: “Farming is the backbone of our rural communities, yet recent government decisions have left many feeling uncertain about the future.

“I will continue to support Mid Sussex’s farmers and will be looking for ways to champion their interests during my work in Parliament.”

The closure of Newman’s Abattoir in Hampshire at the end of January is a major blow to livestock farmers across the South East and is the latest of several small and medium-sized abattoir closures in recent years.

An NFU survey of livestock farmers in the South East found many would be forced to cease trading if this trend continues.

The NFU is calling on the government to recognise the key role of small and medium-sized abattoirs, support investment into these businesses and work with them to make sure official controls are proportionate and collaborative.

The NFU is pushing for the necessary resources to be available to support county police forces in tackling rural crime and is continuing to urge the government to reverse planned changes to inheritance tax through the Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign, highlighting how they could force small and medium-sized farm businesses to close, threaten national food security, devastate the rural economy and lead to food price rises in supermarkets.

The NFU is calling on the government to unlock the SFI scheme for the thousands of farmers who have begun agreements but are now unable to be paid for the work they have completed.

Mr Strong said: “The farming industry is facing some major challenges, but the NFU is working with politicians from all political parties to help bring positive changes.

“Getting MPs out onto farms to help them fully understand the impact of decisions they make is vital for securing a positive future for British farming.”