Political opinion: Sussex Lib Dem MPs vote for amendment to exempt GPs and care homes from “health tax”

Sussex’s Liberal Democrat MPs, John Milne, Alison Bennett, James MacCleary and Josh Babarinde, have voted to back a Liberal Democrat amendment which would exempt health and care providers from the Government’s rise in employers national insurance, set to come into force on April 6th.

The Government voted down the amendment meaning that local care homes, pharmacies, GPs and dentists face a national insurance tax hike despite the health service already being in crisis and many of these providers already on the brink of bankruptcy.

Lib Dems expressed “disappointment” at the Government’s decision and that the vote risked burdening GPs, care homes and pharmacies in Sussex with a “health tax”.

The MPs pledged to continue standing up for the local health and care services and called on the Chancellor to U-turn at the Spring Statement next week so patients don’t have to pay the price of fewer health and care services.

L-R: James MacCleary MP, Josh Babarinde MP, John Milne MP, Alison Bennett MP

Alison Bennett, MP for Mid Sussex, said: “It is totally wrong that the government is penalising a sector already under so much financial stress, doing such a critical job.

“That's why I joined my Liberal Democrat colleagues in voting to protect local health services here in Mid Sussex.

“From regularly talking to local GPs and care home operators, I know under just how much pressure they are. We have to support them now. It's the right thing to do for them, and it’s the right thing to do if we want our wider health system to be resilient and effective into the future.

“The government’s decision to vote down the amendment is shameful.”

James MacCleary, MP for Lewes, said: “I was proud to vote with my Liberal Democrat colleagues to protect local health services here in Lewes from this unfair health tax.

“After years of shameful Conservative neglect, our local health services are already stretched to the limit, with patients facing endless waits and many GP surgeries and care providers under extreme financial strain. It is deeply disappointing to see the Labour government add to this crisis by forcing through a tax hike that will only make it harder for local providers to stay afloat.

“I am in regular touch with GPs, care home managers, and other frontline health professionals across our area, and I see firsthand the incredible work they do under immense pressure.

“That’s why I am also pushing to ensure that we have the right facilities in place to meet local demand. Our communities need the proper support to deliver for people here in Sussex.

John Milne, MP for Horsham, said: “The government's decision to vote down our amendment to protect these vital services is deeply disappointing.

“Healthcare providers in Horsham are already struggling and will now face thousands of pounds in additional costs. These organisations are not like businesses that can simply raise their prices to cope with extra costs. Instead, their only option is to cut their much-needed services.

“This policy is meant to support and protect our health services but is actually doing the opposite. I urge the government to reconsider and scrap this damaging 'health tax'.”

Josh Babarinde, MP for Eastbourne, said: “Some GP practices in Eastbourne have said to me that they’re having to scale back on their planned recruitment of new GPs because they’re set to be hit by the Government’s tax hike.

"It’s unacceptable that our local surgeries have been backed into this corner. The Government must immediately exempt GP practices from its tax hike so that they can hire the additional doctors our community needs."