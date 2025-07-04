Political opinion: Sussex Lib Dem MPs vows to keep delivering for county, and on day of anniversary say council Conservatives cannot “cling on to power” forever

Sussex’s five Liberal Democrat MPs have emphasised that they will continue to fight hard for the county, both locally and in Westminster, and have said that Conservatives running both West and East Sussex “can’t run forever” from local elections, after last year’s elections were postponed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One year ago, the Liberal Democrats made history, winning 72 seats. Since then, Sussex’s five new Liberal Democrat MPs across the county have been standing up for their communities and delivering on key campaign pledges.

Jess Brown-Fuller became the first non-Conservative MP in Chichester for over 100 years, and has had a productive year in Parliament, raising concerns of many local residents that the local hospital trust was failing parents and leading an important debate on improving access to maternity care across Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde helped secure the reopening of Eastbourne District General Hospital’s midwifery unit in what was a major victory for the local community.

Liberal Democrat Sussex MPs, James MacCleary (Lewes), Alison Bennett (Mid Sussex), John Milne (Horsham), Jess Brown-Fuller (Chichester) and Josh Babarinde (Eastbourne)

Alison Bennett, the first ever Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, championed staff and students at Sussex Sixth Form Colleges who were impacted by strikes over pay disputes, and following a question to Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, saw the dispute resolved.

Lewes MP James MacCleary has held Southern Water to account and has worked to secure a site for a new health hub for Willingdon and Polegate, and John Milne, the first non-Conservative MP for Horsham since 1876 , has backed his party’s calls for a special educational needs provision rescue plan, raising awareness of a problem that many parents in his constituency are facing.

Sussex’s five Liberal Democrat MPS: Jess Brown-Fuller, Josh Babarinde, James MacCleary, Alison Bennett and John Milne, have released this statement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were honoured and humbled when one year ago today, voters put their faith in us to be their local champions for five constituencies in Sussex.

“Since then we have all fought to be the strong voice in Parliament that our communities in Sussex deserves.

“From day one we have all been focused on those issues people care about most - fixing our local health services, tackling the cost-of-living crisis and cleaning up our environment.

“Liberal Democrats will keep fighting to deliver change for Sussex, after years of Tory failure and neglect. Conservatives controlling West and East Sussex Councils cannot cling on to power forever, and we will fight tooth-and-nail to get as many hard-working local Liberal Democrat councillors elected as possible.”