Political opinion: The number of hours that Southern Water dumped sewage more than doubled last year

Mid Sussex Liberal Democrats are calling for tougher action against sewage dumping in local rivers, including replacing Ofwat with a tougher regulator. The party has also called for a ban on bonuses for water company bosses whose firms have dumped sewage into waterways.

Conservative MPs have consistently voted against measures which would have helped to tackle the crisis, including the current MP for Mid Sussex, Mims Davies.

Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett said: “It is a complete scandal that filthy sewage is being pumped into Mid Sussex’s rivers and waterways.

Cllr Alison Bennett inspecting a Mid Sussex stream

“It beggars belief that Conservative MPs have allowed water firms to get away with this environmental vandalism. Local people are furious that Conservative politicians blocked tougher action on these disgraced firms.