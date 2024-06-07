Political opinion: Tories promise £20 million for Bognor Regis Regeneration

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This item has been submitted by the Conservative Party. A £20 million investment in Bognor Regis has been announced as part of the ‘Long Term Plan for Towns’ announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the General Election on July 4th. Alison Griffiths, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, has welcomed it.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

The funding, part of a £15 billion initiative, is intended to level up towns and villages across the UK. The Conservatives say this will ensure that talent and hard work, rather than geography, determine people’s life chances.

This ‘Long Term Plan for Towns’ will see 30 additional towns, including Bognos Regis, receive a £20 million endowment over the next 10 years. Designed to empower local communities, this initiative will give them the tools and funding needed to drive locally-led regeneration projects. Conservatives say the goal is to breathe new life into previously overlooked towns, securing a brighter future for residents.

Alison Griffiths, Conservative parliamentary candidate for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Griffiths expressed her excitement about the potential impact of this investment on Bognor Regis. “I am delighted the Conservatives have announced plans for Bognor Regis to benefit from a £20 million fund that will see local leaders decide which investments to prioritise in our area, fulfilling our commitment to level up every corner of the UK,” she said. “Only the Conservatives have a clear plan to deliver a brighter and more secure future for communities in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, ensuring previously left-behind communities get the investment they deserve.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also highlighted the significance of this plan, stating, “The Conservatives have a plan for towns because we know they are the beating heart of our country. This bold action will transform 30 more towns–reviving their high streets, growing their local economies, and making people feel proud of the place they call home. Labour’s record in government shows they don’t care about towns–neglecting their needs, allowing them to decline and focusing instead on cities. Sir Keir Starmer has no plan to unlock opportunities in towns and would take us back to square one. Building on our strong track record of levelling up in Teesside and the Midlands, we will go further across the country to build a secure future for our children and grandchildren.”