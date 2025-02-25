Political opinion: "Unsustainable" social care top ups soar five-fold to a total £50bn in less than a decade as Alison Bennett MP addresses care providers’ rally in Westminster

Since the government introduced ring-fenced funding for social care to top-up stretched council budgets, they have shelled out close to £50bn in real terms. Costs have soared astronomically with government top-ups reaching £10bn a year – up five-fold in less than a decade. Social care campaigners held an unprecedented rally outside Parliament today (25th February) calling on the government to address the crisis, with Alison Bennett MP addressing the crowd and urging the Labour government to complete their social care review within the year and reverse national insurance rises.

The National Care Association said that the national insurance rise would “create unsustainable pressure on providers” and that the “future of social care is in the hands of this government.”

It comes as campaigners converged on Westminster today to demonstrate about the crisis in social care.

The Liberal Democrats have called on the government to address the demonstrating care providers’ concerns today and commit to completing their review into social care within the year, not the three that it is currently scheduled for. This, they say, would help stabilise local government finances at a time they are in turmoil and get people the care they need much faster.

Alison Bennett MP addresses care providers in Westminster

Alison Bennett MP addressed the crowd, saying that social care workers and providers “deserve a fair deal now” and that “2028 is too late”.

The Party has also said that the Government should scrap its national insurance rise for care providers, which could force many to cut back services or even close.

Following the rally, Alison said:

“We have never seen social care providers come out and protest in the way they have today. This must surely tell the government that they are failing, and that the current situation is untenable.

“The sector has been forced to take unprecedented action as it faces collapse under the weight of spiralling costs and the government’s catastrophic hike on national insurance.

“The neglect that the Conservative Party showed towards the sector was equally unforgivable and brought us to this point, but the Labour government has done nothing to improve the situation.

“It is not good enough for Ministers to say that social care reform will come in three years at the absolute earliest. 2028 is far too late.”