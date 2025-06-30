Political opinion: Welfare U-turn "discriminatory" says Horsham MP

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, has condemned the government's concessions on welfare cuts as "incoherent" and "discriminatory", warning that the changes create a two-tier system for disabled people.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced that existing Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claimants would be exempt from proposed cuts to eligibility. However, the new qualifying requirements will still be implemented from November 2026 for new claims only - a move that has been criticised as creating unfair discrimination based on when someone becomes disabled.

The Liberal Democrats have warned that the government's U-turn while protecting some current claimants, does nothing for those who become disabled in the months and years ahead. They argue this creates an unjust system where becoming disabled in 2025 means eligibility for support, but becoming disabled in 2026 likely means missing out entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the government's own impact assessments, around 150,000 unpaid carers could still lose their Carers Allowance due to the proposed changes affecting new PIP claims. The reforms continue to threaten support for people with fluctuating or degenerative conditions such as mental illness, ME, or multiple sclerosis.

John Milne, MP for Horsham, outside parliament.

Horsham's Liberal Democrat MP argues that the limited concessions made to appease Labour's potential rebels have resulted in a policy that remains fundamentally flawed. Mr Milne has stated that removing support from carers would place additional strain on already overstretched NHS and social care systems and that a more effective approach would focus on fixing health and social care to tackle the root causes of rising welfare costs.

The Liberal Democrats have put forward their own reasoned amendment to block the bill, arguing that the government's changes fail to address the core problems with the proposals.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said:

"The government's U-turn doesn't go far enough - these limited concessions have resulted in a policy that is incoherent and ultimately indefensible. These changes may protect some current PIP claimants, but they do absolutely nothing for those who become disabled in the months and years ahead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If this Bill passes, we'll have a discriminatory system where becoming disabled in 2025 means you're eligible for support, but becoming disabled in 2026 means you're likely not. As a member of the Work and Pensions Committee, I will do everything in my power to stop this bill."