Political opinion: West Sussex NEU warns of far-right efforts to divide communities

The West Sussex branch of the National Education Union (NEU) has written to local MPs, senior West Sussex County Council (WSCC) officers, and the Department for Education (DfE) to call for urgent guidance in response to organised far-right activity in the county. The NEU highlights recent protests outside hotels housing migrants, saying such actions target vulnerable people rather than decision-makers.

The NEU notes that national reports, including coverage in The Guardian and The Independent, link the recent surge in England flag displays to promotion or support from figures with histories in groups such as the English Defence League and Britain First. The NEU believes these tactics risk sowing division in communities, and is warning that unless local authorities act now, the return to school in September could bring these tensions into classrooms.

The NEU will continue to support members, but stresses that the duty to safeguard schools and uphold equality rests with employers and local authorities. Schools need clear guidance and reassurance before the new term begins.

Mike Spain, Secretary for West Sussex NEU

A sign, later destroyed by anti-migrant demonstrators, outside a Chichester hotel housing women and children

“Our concern is with the way far-right groups are trying to import division into West Sussex. From protests outside migrant hotels to co-ordinated displays this summer, these tactics put pressure on communities and will inevitably find their way into schools unless action is taken now. Employers and local authorities have a duty to keep staff and young people safe.”

Beth Gudgeon, Joint Assistant Secretary

“Teachers should not be left to manage these issues alone when term starts. The risk is foreseeable and preventable, but only if schools are backed with clear, timely guidance. Without that, staff will be left exposed and pupils could be harmed. The responsibility lies with employers to act swiftly.”

Yasmine Talebian, Joint Assistant Secretary

Counter-demonstrators, including West Sussex NEU members, oppose anti-migrant demonstrators in Copthorne.

“Schools are places of safety and trust. They hold communities together, but they cannot do that work in isolation when far-right figures are attempting to sow division. Local authorities must step up now to give schools the tools and reassurance they need before September.”

The NEU has also approached its National Executive for further direction, as members across the county continue to express unease about the current climate.

In its correspondence, the union asked local authorities to clarify:

What immediate steps will be taken to counter organised far-right activity in West Sussex and to reassure affected communities.

What advice and resources will be issued to schools before the start of term to help staff manage discussions and prevent harm.

How public spaces affected by unauthorised displays will be restored in a way that promotes community cohesion.

The NEU emphasises that swift and coordinated action is essential to support educators, protect young people, and ensure that community cohesion is upheld across West Sussex.