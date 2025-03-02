Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Community, connection, and cake: my afternoon with Befriended

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett talks about her afternoon with a local charity that is working to combat loneliness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a lovely time I had at the Befriended Afternoon Tea Party at the Gateway Baptist Church in Burgess Hill on Sunday. This monthly event, organised by the Mid Sussex charity Befriended, brings together older people to combat loneliness and foster community spirit.

Befriended, established by Gail in 2017, has been unwavering in its mission to support and connect isolated individuals in our community. Their range of services includes face-to-face befriending, balance exercise classes, a community choir, and bereavement support through their Compassionate Conversations course. These initiatives have made a tangible difference in the lives of many, offering companionship and a sense of belonging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tea party I attended was a testament to the dedication of Befriended volunteers. A packed room enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea and the atmosphere was filled with warmth and fellowship.

Befriended work to tackle loneliness across Mid Sussex

The afternoon started with a general knowledge quiz. This was my second quiz of the weekend, having taken part (and won) the Hurstpierpoint Colts Football Club quiz the night before. There was no such luck for me at the tea party though and the wealth of knowledge around the room meant that my group had to settle for a mid table result.

Following the quiz, I addressed the room. I spoke about my childhood and upbringing, my journey into politics, and what life has been like as a new Member of Parliament. It was a privilege to share my story and hear from people about the issues that matter most to them. Reflecting on the afternoon, I am reminded of the profound impact that community support and volunteering can have. Befriended's efforts not only alleviate loneliness but also build bridges across generations.

If you or someone you know could benefit from Befriended’s support, I strongly encourage you to get in touch. They can be contacted via their website at www.befriended.org or by phone at 0300 772 7703 for those who are not online. A simple phone call could make all the difference to someone’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these challenging times, the power of community and connection cannot be overstated. The Befriended Afternoon Tea Party was a beautiful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together with compassion and care.