Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Digital ID cards are a distraction

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, talks about the government's recent announcement about the introduction of mandatory digital ID cards, and how this decision appears to be a distraction to avoid tackling real issues.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve launched a local petition opposing the government’s plan to introduce mandatory digital ID cards. To me, and indeed many residents who have contacted me about this issue, this policy feels both unnecessary and misguided. The government may think that this is the key to overcoming and distracting from their recent troubles. However, the risks and costs associated with this should be a cause for concern.

Mandatory digital IDs will cost the taxpayer billions, with no guarantee of success. History has taught us as much; past government technology projects have often spiralled out of control, gone over budget, missed deadlines, and underdelivered. Meanwhile, there are so many crucial issues that this government needs to be addressing that are having huge impacts on people's lives. People can’t get a GP appointment or an NHS dentist, and the social care system is at breaking point. Considering this, I struggle to understand why the government has chosen digital IDs as their next big project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not just about cost either, but fairness. Millions of older people, disabled people, and those living in poverty are more likely not to have a mobile phone. For them, having to have a digital ID could potentially create more barriers for them, making things more difficult and deepening inequalities.

Farmers are struggling to continue their work, due to high production costs, the challenges of climate change, and a perceived lack of recognition from the government for their hard work.

Let’s be clear: this is a distraction from the real issues that people care about in Mid Sussex. Let's take one example – the food that we eat. On Sunday at the Hurstpierpoint & District Ploughing Match, farmers were frank with me about the challenges their sector faces. They told me that rising production costs, the unpredictability of a changing climate and a persistent feeling of being undervalued by the Labour government means that feeding the nation is an increasingly precarious business.

Digital ID cards are a distraction from the issues that really matter. We must show this government what our priorities are, and what we believe is a dangerous distraction. Do you feel the same? Sign the petition here: https://www.midsussexlibdems.org.uk/nodigitalid