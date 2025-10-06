Political Opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Making great strides in podiatry care

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, discusses a recent visit to a Hayward’s Heath podiatry clinic, and the future of NHS podiatry care.

When we think of NHS frontline care, podiatry isn’t necessarily the first thing that springs to mind. However, on a recent visit to Haywards Heath Health Centre to meet the local podiatry team and representatives from the Royal College of Podiatry, I heard all about the valuable role that these services play.

After watching clinicians Barbara and Shefali carry out toenail surgery, I sat down for a chat with David and Lloyd from the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, and Lawrence from the Royal College of Podiatry.

They are clearly passionate about diagnosing, treating, and rehabilitating foot and lower limb conditions, many of which (if left unchecked), can have significant consequences for patients’ health. These skilled professionals help people – especially those with diabetes or musculoskeletal conditions- stay mobile, independent, and out of hospital. This improves long-term prospects for patients and relieves pressure on the wider health service too.

But podiatry faces its own challenges. Workforce shortages, declining student numbers, and uneven access to services means that its future is uncertain for these services and preventative care more generally.

However, they are determined to change this and are taking innovative steps to increase student numbers and attract people to the profession within the NHS. They are also keen that podiatry care have a more prominent role in the government’s 10-Year Health Plan so that, with the right support, they can reach patients earlier to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Given that diabetic foot ulcers alone cost the NHS an estimated £1 billion annually, many within the sector believe the stakes are high.

This visit taught me that podiatry is not just about corns and calluses but rather, about preventing amputations, reducing emergency admissions, and improving quality of life.

Do your feet or lower legs cause you discomfort or pain? Do you have poor vascular health? If you have concerns, please seek guidance from a GP. Just because we can’t always see our feet, does not mean that they don’t require our attention.