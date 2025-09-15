Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Supporting independence at BHT Sussex and Certitude

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, discusses two recent visits to supported housing providers, local organisation BHT Sussex and London-based Certitude.

Recently, I got the chance to go to Certitude, a social care provider that offers support to people with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health needs. I was shown around a couple of their homes by CEO Aisling and chatted to the support teams and residents. I was even invited to join resident Keith’s birthday party at one of the accommodations, which was a lovely way to spend some of the afternoon!

Locally, I was invited to BHT Sussex’s supported accommodation and mental health services in Mid Sussex. There, I met the brilliant team who provide support to people in our community who need it. The site I visited is for people with complex needs, who live in self-contained flats staffed by a support worker during working hours. This allows residents to develop the skills and confidence that they need to live independently, so that they will hopefully be able to move into general housing in the future.

The team at BHT Sussex are passionate about their mission. However, they were also candid with me about how their jobs have become much harder over recent years. ‘Floating’ mental health and homelessness services have been significantly cut, which has created a vacuum where, once people move into general needs housing, they are left with little advice or support to help them continue living independently. This is contributing to a ‘revolving door’ situation, where the same people being referred back to BHT Sussex for support just a few years after they moved on.

Alison Bennett MP celebrating with Keith at his birthday party

We also discussed the impact of recent government policy, including the increase in Employer National Insurance contributions. These changes have meant BHT Sussex have paid over £300,000 extra in NICs, more than the organisation's entire surplus last year. Additionally, they expressed their frustration at the failure to reform the welfare system. Like me, they want people who can work to be encouraged and empowered to do so, without sacrificing vital support for the most vulnerable who rely on it.

I will be looking for opportunities in Parliament to highlight the brilliant work that these providers do, as well as to raise their concerns around provision and support in Mid Sussex.