Political Opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Tai Chi and cups of tea at Grove Garden

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Lib Dem MP for Mid Sussex, talks about her recent visit to Grove Garden, and the power of community for combatting loneliness.

Last week I got the chance to visit Grove Garden in Haywards Heath. This space, tucked away behind Clair Park, is a small, peaceful space, doing some very thoughtful work with older adults in our community.

Not only were Nigel, Judith and the team of volunteers engaged and friendly, but the garden itself was very welcoming. It’s not a show garden, and that’s part of its charm. It’s real, lived-in, and clearly loved.

Some of those who come to Grove Garden are referred by one of the local GP’s Link workers, as part of the ‘Social Prescription Initiative’. Others decide to volunteer to find an escape from the challenges of their daily lives, be it illness, bereavement, loneliness, or caring responsibilities. Here, it seems there is a place for everyone.

The Grovers are a family, and have created a space for people to come and connect with others.

The volunteers (or Grovers as they are called) and trustees that I met all spoke with such pride in the place. For many, it’s more than just a garden. It’s a space to come regularly, to be outdoors, to be around others without pressure. It provides an excuse to get out of the house, and a social hub for those who would otherwise often be on their own.

Grove Garden gives these people the opportunity to share their talents and skills with the group. Accomplished painter Michael leads art classes, gardeners Chris and Pat tend to the pots and flowers, whilst Tony’s excellent photography skills are put to good use to take brilliant photos and videos at their community events. Ruth leads their Tai Chai workshops, whilst Maggie and Claire put their organisational skills to use for their big projects.

Nigel, Judith, and the team clearly care deeply about the project’s future. Their hope is to make the space usable whatever the weather, so they can provide a comfortable space for those that need it all year-round.

My visit to Grove Garden reminded me that support doesn’t always need to be complicated. Sometimes, what people really need is somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to talk to.