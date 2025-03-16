Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: The elephant in the NHS waiting room: why social care reform can’t be ignored

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex argues that without urgent action on social care, Labour’s NHS reforms will fail.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Thursday, I was in the House of Commons to respond to the government’s announcement that it is going to abolish NHS England. Whilst this marks a significant change in the way our health service is structured, please be assured that it does not mean that the NHS as a whole is being abolished. NHS England acts as a bridge between the Department for Health and Social Care and local ‘Integrated Care Boards’ like NHS Sussex who make sure that health and care services are commissioned to meet the needs of our local communities.

Whilst I welcome the decision on NHS England - what truly matters is whether we see real improvements in care— getting that doctor’s appointment quickly, not waiting months on a waiting list, and making sure that we have access to high quality social and palliative care that most people will one day need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I recently attended Marie Curie’s Great Daffodil Appeal event in Parliament, where I spoke with frontline staff and volunteers about the critical work they do in supporting people with terminal illnesses. We discussed the urgent need for action to ensure that every dying person can access the care and support they need at the end of life.

Alison Bennett meeting Marie Curie nurse Kathleen and celebrity actor Larry Lamb who supports the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Currently, around 90% of dying people will require palliative care, and with an ageing population, demand for these services will only increase. Shockingly, one in four people do not receive the end-of-life care they need. Too many people face avoidable pain, financial hardship, and uncertainty about where to turn for help. This lack of support places further strain on the NHS, as people in crisis are forced to turn to emergency services simply to receive basic care.

Recent research commissioned by Marie Curie, found that the UK spends £22 billion annually on people in their final year of life. Over half of this—nearly £12 billion—is spent on healthcare, yet much of this is directed towards costly hospital and emergency care rather than well-planned, community-based support that would better serve patients and reduce pressure on the NHS.

The government has pledged to reform the NHS, but that must include swift action rather than warm words about improving palliative and social care. This is essential to easing pressure on the NHS and ensuring everyone gets the care they need avoiding unnecessary hospital stays and the misery of being stuck in a hospital bed unable to go home because you can't get a care package. Without action, no amount of reorganisation will give us the care and dignity that we all deserve when we are at our most vulnerable.