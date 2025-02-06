Political opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Water bills soar and elections stall - why Sussex deserves better

In her weekly column, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, discusses the alarming rise in water bills and the government's decision to delay county council elections, and why these decisions are a failure for Sussex residents.

In recent weeks, two major decisions have been confirmed both of which speak to a failure of leadership and a disregard for the people of Sussex. First, the staggering 47% rise in water bills for Southern Water customers, and second, the government’s decision to delay the county council elections in Sussex. Whilst unrelated, these issues are symptomatic of the same problem: a government that allows powerful interests to dictate policy at the expense of ordinary people.

Let’s start with the water bill hikes. From April 2025, on average, residents in Mid Sussex will face an eye-watering £224 increase on their bills, a rise driven by Southern Water’s failure to invest in infrastructure, fix leaks, and clean up pollution. For those whose fresh water is provided by South Eastern Water, the increase is smaller, but still significant at 20%. The government has allowed the water companies to continue raising prices unchecked, while water companies spend a third of our bills on servicing debt. With no choice about who our supplier is, this is nothing short of exploitation. As a community, we deserve better—better services, better regulation, and the right to fair prices. The Liberal Democrats are calling for an urgent, single social tariff to support vulnerable customers and we want to see true accountability across the water sector.

Then there’s the decision to delay county council elections across Sussex. In May 2025, voters were set to have their say, but the Labour government heeded the request of Conservative-controlled West Sussex County Council and postponed the elections for a year.

The justification for delaying the county council elections is to reorganise local government, which includes the merger of councils into unitary authorities, and the establishment of a Sussex mayor. However, the timescales set out for this reorganisation are extremely ambitious. The government claims we can be ready for unitary elections in May 2026 just one year away, but given the complexity and scale of such a major overhaul, I am sceptical that these deadlines are realistic. It seems highly unlikely that the required restructuring of entire county councils across swathes of southern and eastern England can be achieved in such a short time frame without causing significant disruption to services and representation.

This is a boon to the Conservatives who are running scared after years of mismanagement. From potholes, to failing children with special needs, to financial mismanagement, the county council has failed Mid Sussex, and now they are attempting to avoid accountability. The Liberal Democrats are committed to standing up for Sussex residents, and we won’t be silenced.

Both of these issues—skyrocketing bills and delayed elections—are reminders of the need for real change. Whether it’s holding water companies to account or ensuring that our elections take place on time, the people of Sussex deserve a government that listens, acts, and puts them first.