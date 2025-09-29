Political opinion with Alison Griffith MP: Labour’s economic failures hurt us all

Alison Griffiths MP

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – writes about the state of the economy.

Labour is failing all of us with their mismanagement of the British economy. Since entering government fourteen months ago, they have made a string of disastrous decisions that have seen students, working people, farmers and pensioners paying the price.

And that price is becoming more expensive with every week that passes.

You will have noticed that the cost of everyday essentials has headed up and up over the last year. The rising cost of living is taking people to the edge, with many finding it impossible to continue to make ends meet.

I have written here before about the challenges local businesses in our area are facing since Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed her Budget last October.

Their additional costs created by an increase to the minimum wage and greater National Insurance payments, along with (self-inflicted) higher energy prices than the rest of Europe, have meant businesses have been unable to recruit more staff, have had to cut hours and increase prices for customers.

Wherever you look, successful business people are pleading with the government to take a different approach. Allison Kirby, chief executive of BT, last week said that the telecoms industry was “already at peak government inflicted costs.”

John Roberts, founder and chief executive of e-commerce company AO World has said he believes inflation, more red tape being forced on businesses and higher taxes are pushing the UK into recession.

Away from the business world, TV presenter and property expert Kirsty Allsop says the property market is currently “dead”, with buyers paralysed until the they find out what new horrors the next Budget might bring them on 26 November.

There is no doubt about it, Labour’s appalling economic decisions to date are making us all suffer.

Even overseas businesses that might invest in Britain and create jobs are saying that the current climate is not favourable towards operating a business in the UK.

With so many warning lights flashing, you would hope the Chancellor would see what damage her decisions have done to the economy and try to fix things. But it appears not.

Early indications suggest that she needs to find an additional £30billion to fill a shortfall in the nation’s finances created by her own economic incompetence.

Be in no doubt, all of us will end up paying even more through a combination of indirect taxes or increased prices passed onto us by struggling businesses.

I sometimes wonder if the state of our economy is simply down to this government’s basic economic illiteracy or something more politically-driven, which is based around an anti-commerce, anti-ownership, anti-success mindset.

Sadly, it is a combination of the above, along with the fact that hardly anybody on the Labour frontbench has ever successfully run a business.

The Economist magazine this week asks, “Is Britain going bust?” and states that “Labour is drifting towards a financial crisis”. If things do not change soon, we will all be experiencing at economic disaster entirely of this government’s own making.

