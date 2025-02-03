Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Local competition for primary school children!

World Book Day is a celebration. It’s a day where people of all ages come together to reflect on the importance of reading and literature, and to encourage everyone, especially the younger generations, to embrace the joy of reading.

This year, World Book Day takes place on Thursday, 6th March. As we lead up to it, I’ve launched a short story competition for all primary school children across the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton constituency. I hope it will encourage many to pick up and read a book, and to feel empowered to write their own creative and imaginative story of a maximum of 250 words.

To take part, parents, carers, or guardians need to email me their child’s story to [email protected]. Alternatively, please post the story to Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA. Please remember to include your child’s name, year group, school and address. Entries must be received on or before Wednesday, 26th February.

Reading gives us the skills we need to enhance our lives. I’m proud that successive Conservative Governments saw the importance of getting our children to read from a young age. Indeed, my predecessor as MP here, Sir Nick Gibb, led the improvements to children's literacy under the last Government. The results have paid off. Our children are now amongst the best readers in the world. In international rankings, our 9–10-year-olds were ranked 4th out of 43 countries for reading ability - the best in the west. I will hold the new Government to account to ensure we don’t slip down the rankings.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton at Heygates Bookshop, Bognor Regis

