Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: Nominate your Apprentice of the Year this National Apprenticeship Week

This week, it’s National Apprenticeship Week. A celebration of Apprenticeships and the incredible role they have in supporting individuals to develop rewarding careers and enabling employers to develop a workforce with future-ready skills.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going to university or going straight into work isn’t right for everyone when they finish school or college. Apprenticeships are a perfect way to combine furthering skills with training on the job. They combine practical training in a job, with study. You’re able to earn a wage, work alongside and learn from experienced staff, and gain job-specific skills.

Apprenticeships are not just for those leaving education either. Anyone can take on an apprenticeship: I encourage you to learn more about them at apprenticeships.gov.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locally, we have some excellent apprenticeship providers, including South Coast Roof Training in Littlehampton. I met with their Director, Michael Fildes recently and heard more about how their dedicated training centre provides a range of roofing courses. Find out more about what they offer at southcoastrooftraining.co.uk.

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton at South Coast Roof Training

The last Government saw the value of apprenticeships. Since May 2010, they supported more than 5.6 million to start, including over 10,000 here in the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton constituency. I will work with the new Government to ensure we continue to give Apprenticeships the support they deserve.

To mark National Apprenticeship Week, I’m looking for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton’s Apprentice of the Year! If you know an outstanding apprentice who goes above and beyond, or who overcomes challenges to succeed, please let me know. Get in touch with me by email or write to me. My contact details are below.

Whether you're just starting out, upskilling, or looking for a career change - there's an apprenticeship for everyone. Find out about the many benefits they can offer you at apprenticeships.gov.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Did you know I have a Community eNewsletter? Keep up to date with how I'm working hard for you all year round, and sign up at alisongriffiths.org.uk.

If you have an issue you think I can help with, please email me at [email protected] or write to me at Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.