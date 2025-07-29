Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: School’s out! Or is it?

In her weekly column for Sussex World, Alison Griffiths – MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton – outlines what happens when Parliament breaks for summer recess and her plans for the coming weeks.

The House of Commons adjourned last Tuesday for summer recess. This means MPs are not required to be in Westminster over the next few weeks, until the House returns on Monday, 1 September.

In some ways it feels like a school breaking up for the summer holidays, with the Parliamentary ‘term’ coming to an end. But that’s as far as the comparison goes.

MPs and their teams do not stop working during recess. It just means that there is a pause in Parliamentary business in the House of Commons, and MPs return to our constituencies.

Alison with Dempsey, the Gordon Setter, at Middleton Fete.

The good news is that recess allows me to spend even more time in our wonderful part of West Sussex - meeting residents and attending events across Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and the surrounding villages.

For example, last week, I met with the Environment Agency to learn more about water quality testing of our seas. I supported the recent Bognor Coastal Art Trail, and joined hundreds of others at Littlehampton’s Waterfront Festival and RNLI Open Day.

I’ll be taking the opportunity in the coming weeks to keep meeting as many people as possible, attending community fêtes and coffee mornings, and holding meetings and surgeries with constituents, local groups, organisations and councils.

This is vital as it allows me to return to Parliament in September with a fresh sense of what matters most to you, and energised by your thoughts on what needs to be done to keep holding this Government to account.

I will also be using the next few weeks to continue meeting with hard working local business owners in the hospitality and tourism sector who are worried about the future, following the measures outlined in the last Budget.

They should be excited and energised for the busy summer season, but instead they’re anxious about their livelihoods and those of their staff.

I know that increasing taxes and bureaucracy is the last thing our fantastic businesses in West Sussex need, and it certainly will not help grow the economy.

My team of locally-based caseworkers also remain on hand to answer your emails and calls on the issues which matter most to you.

In the last month, many people have written to me with frustrations about accessing NHS services, finding affordable housing, rising water bills, obtaining support for specialist educational needs and the impact of illegal migration.

My team and I will respond to every message we receive, prioritising those with the most urgent needs first. We work hard to listen to your concerns and help you in whatever way we can.

So, if I can help you at all, please email me at: [email protected] or write to: Alison Griffiths MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.

You can also stay up to date on my work this summer and beyond through my eNewsletter – please register at alisongriffiths.org.uk – and on Facebook and Instagram as Alison Griffiths MP.

And if you see me out and about, picking up a coffee or grabbing a bite to eat, in places like The Aldwick Café, The Arun View pub, Howie’s Coffee, or Edgcumbes, please do say hello! I’d love to meet you.