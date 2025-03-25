Political opinion with Alison Griffiths MP: We need banking hubs that deliver all the services of bank branches

With Rustington and Littlehampton set to lose their last high street bank branches, Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, in her weekly column makes the case for full-service banking hubs. Back her campaign at alisongriffiths.org.uk/BankingHub

Last week, I received news from Santander that it will be closing its Bognor Regis and Rustington branches. The Bognor Regis branch is set to close on 14th July 2025, and the Rustington branch on 5th August 2025.

We cannot allow people and businesses to be cut off from vital cash and banking services. Santander’s decision will leave Rustington with no high street bank.

That’s why at Prime Minister’s Questions, I called on the Prime Minister to outline how his Government will ensure people and businesses are not left without access to cash and vital banking services. I look forward to now meeting with the Minister concerned.

The Prime Minister promises the roll out of 350 banking hubs for the whole country by 2029. Yet this response ignores the often complex banking needs which can only be resolved in a full-service branch. Banking hubs typically focus on essential services such as ATMs, cash deposits, and basic account support. They do not provide the full range of services that a traditional bank branch does. Services including mortgage advice, consultations, or dealing with complex business banking needs. Banking hubs also run on fewer staff, reducing face-to-face interactions.

Whilst Littlehampton will gain a hub later this year, it will only be temporary and the full details of which services it will offer are not yet known. I disagree with the assessment from LINK, the UK’s main ATM network, which concluded that Santander’s closure will not “cause a significant impact for the community”. I’m calling for LINK to reverse its decision and for Littlehampton and Rustington to gain banking hubs with full banking services. Support my call, and sign my petition at alisongriffiths.org.uk/BankingHub

Banks’ commercial priorities have changed, but that cannot come at the expense of those who still rely on in-person services. Please make your voice heard and support my petition so I can make the case for full-service banking hubs.

