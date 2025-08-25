Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Rate of homes building in Arun and Chichester eight times greater than London

Too much development in your area? Can’t get a GP appointment, school place or have a long wait for health care? Or just fed up with the growing amount of traffic on our roads?

Recently released figures prove that the over-development in West Sussex, far from helping local people get on the housing ladder, is entirely the result of international migration and London’s failure to build homes.

Government figures reveal the number of homes starting to be built in West Sussex in the year to 30 June 2025 was just over 2,000. In the same period, London – with a population ten times larger – started building fewer than 4,000 homes despite it being rich in infrastructure, full of brownfield sites and where the need for homes is most acute.

It means the rate of new building in Arun and Chichester – most of which is on green field sites – is eight times greater than in London.

Whether its unwanted development hurting nature, competition driving up rents or a shortage of homes for local people to buy this cannot be allowed to continue. A better plan would be for the Government to step in immediately and remove the London Mayor’s powers to block housing. We do need homes so other than a few conservation areas, most of the London Underground Zone 1 should be designated as a permitted development area.

Data proves if it wasn’t for immigration and people moving down – many from London – there could be enough housing for everyone. In the last year for which figures are available, the existing population of West Sussex shrank by 2,000. But international migration added 6,300 people and people moving from elsewhere in the UK added another 6,000.

Finally, do you think our country is getting better or worse? And what about the area in which you live. Tell me what you think. My Big Summer Survey is live now on my website www.andrewgriffith.uk. It’s easy to complete and I will read every single response.