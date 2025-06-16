Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Spending review a raw deal for West Sussex

The big topic last week in Parliament was public spending as the Chancellor set out her plans to spend over £2.9 trillion of taxpayer’s money over the next few years.

Government spending per adult is hitting an astonishing £23,800 this year – no wonder taxes are so high!

It’s a raw deal for West Sussex with the government boasting about shifting spending to the north of England and to urban areas despite the southeast being forced to take all of the housing and population growth. Only this weekend I heard of a local secondary school being forced to make a double-digit number of staff redundant due to the rise in national insurance and other employment costs which have not been funded by the government.

As a former finance director, I see the UK public finances in crisis with rising debt, lower growth and trillions of unfunded liabilities for public sector pensions. I share the fears of many commentators that more tax increases are now inevitable in this autumn’s budget. In time, a future government will need to take the tough decisions to rebalance what can be afforded but regardless of party policies we need to have the honest debate required about the country living beyond its means.

Last Friday I was in Parliamentary for the continuation of the Assisted Dying debate which is expected to conclude in the House of Commons this week. I voted for three amendments which would have provided protections against coercion by health professionals, protection for the under 18’s and prevention of commercial adverts for assisted dying in papers and on television. Sadly, only one of these was passed. Whatever your view on assisted dying itself, surely the more protections for something previously untried here in the UK, the better? This is a topic on which many have views, and I have set out my thinking of how I will be voting in a dedicated page on my website and in my regular monthly e-mails.