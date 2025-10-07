Political opinion with Andrew Griffith MP: Timely reminder of the risks posed by flooding

Next week marks Flood Action Week, a timely reminder of the growing risks we face from extreme weather.

The latest National Flood Risk Assessment shows that 6.3 million properties in England are currently at risk of flooding, a figure is expected to rise to 8 million by 2050, that is one in four homes!

The average cost of repairing a flooded home is £30,000, and many families find themselves out of their homes for months, often living in temporary accommodation while repairs take place. With the wettest 18 months on record behind us and storms becoming more frequent, preparation is key. The Environment Agency has some useful guidance for anyone concerned about flooding, including how to receive alerts, prepare a simple flood plan, and keep important documents safe. These small steps can make a real difference if the worst happens, helping to protect what matters most.

This week I’ll be meeting local farmers at my regular Farm to Fork gathering. These meetings are a vital opportunity to hear first-hand the challenges and opportunities facing those who keep our countryside thriving.

I know one issue generating headlines and causing unease recently is Labour’s reported consideration of a vehicle levy based on weight. Proposals have suggested a charge of £10 per kilogram above 1,600 kg, with some campaigners calling for per-mile charges for heavier vehicles. Such a policy would be a disaster for rural communities. Our farmers and many rural residents rely on larger vehicles not out of luxury, but necessity when towing, transporting goods, or navigating challenging terrain. Rural households already pay £800 more per year on fuel and travel far greater distances than urban counterparts. Adding another cost burden will risk pricing people off the road and undermining the viability of rural life, and I will oppose this measure should it be brought to Parliament.