Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Meeting Southern Water

Following my letter to the Chief Executive of Southern Water asking for an explanation about the continuing contamination of our sea water, I held a meeting with the Chief Executive, Lawrence Gosden, and his officers to discuss this and other key issues affecting our water locally.

Our discussion covered three main areas – bathing water, storm overflows and our seemingly ever-increasing bills.

Bathing Waters

Firstly, I was pleased to hear that Southern Water have appointed a specific officer to focus on improving our bathing water areas in Worthing. They have also identified two overflow sites that are higher than 10 sewage spills per annum. One is at the bottom of George V Avenue and the other by East Beach. They committed to upgrading these to ensure better performance in future.

Beccy Cooper MP meeting Lawrence Gosden, CEO of Southern Water.

Furthermore. pumping stations and treatment works also need to undertake bathing water checks, and to make sure all foul drainage is not draining into the surface water. East Worthing water works is now being upgraded to this effect.

Storm Overflows

The drainage systems of households and other recently renovated properties are too often (illegally) connected into the surface water system, meaning that sewage goes straight into the overflow system.

I was assured that Southern Water are now doubling the number of water technicians they have to specifically identify these illegal connections. I am also going to talk to building control about this issue and raise it nationally, to see if there are legislative changes which need to be considered.

Water Bills

I know from talking to residents that the recent 40% rise in Southern Water bills has placed huge extra pressure of many local households. Due to new government legislation, there has been no bonus for the CEO this year and I was told that no dividends will be taken by the investors from the company for at least the next 4 years. However, I was disappointed to hear that bills will not be decreasing in the immediate future, given the level of (long overdue) investment needed in our area, into both water security and environmental work.

Overall, however, it’s positive that improvement commitments have been given and we’ve agreed on a follow up meeting in 6 months to ensure that progress is being made.

If you are on a lower income or struggling with your bills, please do use the support available: What If I Can't Pay My Bill? - Southern Water

And as always, you can contact me on this or any other issues at [email protected]