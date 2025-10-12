Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Recognising menopause

October is Menopause Awareness Month, with Saturday 18th marking Menopause Awareness Day across the world.

Although the situation is improving, there is still a long way to go before the often debilitating and distressing impacts of menopause are treated with the seriousness and care they deserve. Symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, brain fog, mood swings and fatigue have been traditionally dismissed as just part of ‘the change’ and something which women were expected to accept and carry on with, preferably in silence.

As a public health doctor, I know that we need to treat the menopause with understanding and support — not silence and certainly not stigma. Although symptoms can be alleviated by hormone replacement therapy (HRT), lifestyle measures and in some cases counselling, residual impacts like sleep disruption and difficulty concentrating can persist for years.

There are over 40 symptoms of menopause. Some women may only be experiencing one or two and by making positive choices like taking more exercise and choosing a healthy diet you may you be lucky enough to be able to keep these under control. Your GP can of course help and the sooner we recognise the possible onset of menopause, the sooner that support can be put in place.

However, for many others, the effects can be devastating, affecting not only the way we feel physically but our work, relationships and wellbeing. And as an MP, I’m pleased to see our legislation finally starting to recognise and reflect that.

75 to 85 % of people assigned female at birth will experience the symptoms of menopause and for a significant minority that impact will be serious. It is long overdue then that menopause is specifically named in employment law. The government’s Employment Rights Bill does this and goes a long way to putting the days of women suffering in silence behind us. It does so by strengthening the legal recognition of menopause in employment, encouraging employers toward acknowledgement and providing structured response and support.

The proposals contained in the Bill include practical everyday measures like management training, working hours flexibility, review of dress policy, workplace temperature control and guidance on recording absence. It will also require larger employers with over 250 staff to produce and publish Menopause Action Plans, detailing how they will support their employees. The government has also committed to publishing guidance for smaller employers and has appointed the brilliant Mariella Frostrup as Menopause Employment Ambassador, to work with both employees and employers in seeing these changes through.

This means that if you are in work and managing menopause, you can feel more empowered to speak with your manager or HR department, discuss existing policy around menopause and request reasonable adjustments where needed – for example to your in-workplace hours or flexible breaktimes and workplace temperature. Recognising menopause means breaking down barriers and stigma for women and I’m proud to be part of a government taking those steps.

