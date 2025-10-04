Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Save New Tyne!

Both as your MP for Worthing West and as a public health doctor, I am deeply concerned and frustrated that West Sussex County Council is proposing to close New Tyne residential care home for people with dementia

New Tyne is an integral part of our Worthing community, known and valued for its specialised dementia care. The impact of closing it would be immeasurable. New Tyne's residents have built their lives there and relocating them could have devastating effects on their wellbeing.

Specialised dementia care homes like New Tyne are vital. Losing it would mean stripping away the sense of safety, stability, and community that residents have come to rely upon. There are over 850,000 people in the UK living with dementia, and this number is expected to rise, highlighting the urgent need for preserving - not cutting - existing specialised care facilities.

I have spoken to staff representatives and know they are also deeply concerned, not only for their own jobs but for the welfare of residents, many of whom they have been caring for, for years. They are highly trained in dementia care, fostering personalised and compassionate support. Relocating residents to non-specialised facilities could lead to a decrease in the quality of care and place even further pressure on other local services.

Save New Tyne

I have called for an urgent meeting with WSCC to discuss this and in the meantime would urge residents to sign the petition against this cruel and unnecessary closure: