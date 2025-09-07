Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Suicide Prevention Day

This week we mark World Suicide Prevention Day, a day to remember those we have lost and to encourage those we may be worrying about to reach out and talk. As friends, family, co-workers and neighbours, every conversation can be the one that saves a life.

I went into politics to make a difference to people’s health and wellbeing and I’m privileged to be able to advocate for suicide prevention work at a national level. The latest figures show that more than 7,000 people across the UK died by suicide - that’s an average of 19 lives lost every single day. Here in West Sussex, suicide is still one of the leading causes of death among men under 50 and young people.

One of the most powerful campaigns in recent years has come from the Samaritans, focusing on men in rural areas. Men are still far more likely to die by suicide, and in rural communities the pressures of work, money, or isolation can be made worse by the feeling that you should just “get on with it.” The Samaritans’ message is simple and vital: it’s okay to talk. You don’t need to have the right words. You don’t need to wait until things get worse. Just starting a conversation — with a friend, a neighbour, a colleague — could save a life.

Last weekend I joined local charity Olly’s Future week up on the beautiful Downs for their Worthing Peaks challenge. Olly’s Future was started by Worthing West resident Ann Feloy in memory of her son who died by suicide. The charity runs suicide prevention training and campaigns to raise awareness and bring about policy change.

I met Ann last year and again recently with campaigners trying to bring in a duty of care for Higher Education Institutions. A recent review into Higher Education suicide deaths raised important recommendations which confirmed what bereaved families have been saying for some time – that more needs to be done to ensure all universities have best practice mental health and suicide prevention work.

This week on the Health & Social Care Select Committee I heard the final evidence session of our inquiry into Community Mental Health services. We know that people in crisis too often face long waits, fragmented care, or fall through the cracks between services. For suicide prevention, timely support in the community is absolutely essential.

I have also spoken out about gambling harms, a hidden driver of suicide risk. Hundreds of deaths each year are estimated to be linked to gambling harm and I am championing new legislation and policies that help reduce the serious harm caused by modern online gambling.

As your MP and as a public health doctor, I am determined to keep suicide prevention at the top of the agenda, locally and nationally. Here in Worthing West and across West Sussex, we are fortunate to have dedicated people working in our NHS, in charities, and in community groups. But we can all play our part in our communities by listening and encouraging conversation.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please remember that help is always available. The Samaritans offer a safe place for you to talk any time, in your own way, about whatever is troubling you. Call 116 123 for free, any time of the day or night.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, and every day, let’s keep talking, keep listening, and keep looking out for each other.

