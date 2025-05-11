Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Thoughts on VE Day
I was also reminded of a recent visit to our office by members of the Spitfire AA810 project, who are campaigning for recognition of some of the truly unsung heroes of World War 2.
The Photographic Reconnaissance Units, or PRU, flew some of the most secretive and dangerous missions of the war, in unarmed and unarmoured planes. Their role was to photograph enemy installations, shipping and troop movements but the price of their bravery was high, with a death rate of fifty percent and a life expectancy of only two and a half months.
Two young men from West Worthing, Francis Crane and David Millard flew in the PRU and both lost their lives. Along with other MPs I am proud to back the Spitfire AA810 project’s call for a permanent memorial to the PRU, who played such a pivotal role in the war but have yet to be fully commemorated for their service and sacrifice.
As always, if you would like to contact me, please email [email protected]