Political opinion with Beccy Cooper MP: Thoughts on VE Day

Last week we commemorated VE Day, the end of the War in Europe. I was proud to attend both the flag-raising event at Worthing Town Hall and the lighting of the beacon on the seafront later that day. With the passing of time it is even more important that we continue to honour our war veterans and all those who gave so much to defend our freedom and values during those five long and arduous years.

I was also reminded of a recent visit to our office by members of the Spitfire AA810 project, who are campaigning for recognition of some of the truly unsung heroes of World War 2.

The Photographic Reconnaissance Units, or PRU, flew some of the most secretive and dangerous missions of the war, in unarmed and unarmoured planes. Their role was to photograph enemy installations, shipping and troop movements but the price of their bravery was high, with a death rate of fifty percent and a life expectancy of only two and a half months.

Two young men from West Worthing, Francis Crane and David Millard flew in the PRU and both lost their lives. Along with other MPs I am proud to back the Spitfire AA810 project’s call for a permanent memorial to the PRU, who played such a pivotal role in the war but have yet to be fully commemorated for their service and sacrifice.

As always, if you would like to contact me, please email