Political opinion with Cllr Duncan Crow: County council's budget bucks the national trend

Financial pressures facing local authorities have become more acute during this last year. As well as some declaring a form of bankruptcy by the issuing a 114 Notice, there have been media reports of some local authorities making requests to the government, to seek legal permission to raise their council tax by over the maximum 5% that is allowed. Thankfully that isn’t happening here, but that isn’t to say that we don’t have our challenges as it becomes harder to provide services at a reasonable cost.

We are seeing greater demand for services, driven by demographic changes with an ageing population, but we are also seeing other significant pressures, such as the costs of children’s social care, and the pressures added by pay settlements and inflation. We have also seen temporary accommodation demand and costs rising significantly.

Last week West Sussex County Council passed its budget. A lot of hard work over the last few years to make savings and efficiencies, has meant that this year no front-line services will see any cuts at all. I welcome this, especially as it was especially challenging given the Labour Government’s national insurance rise that will kick in from April. While it is a tax on jobs, it is also a tax on public services and most councils across the country this year will be cutting services, including Crawley Borough Council.

80% of our local government services are provided by West Sussex County Council and over the coming year, the county council will spend more than £2.2 billion on vital public services including:

Cllr Duncan Crow - Conservative Group Leader at Crawley Borough Council

£1,284 million for schools, education, and children’s social care

£553 million to care for adults and keep people healthy

£98 million to protect the environment, recycling and waste disposal

£87 million to maintain roads and provide transport

£65 million for Fire and Rescue services and support for communities, including our libraries

£5 million to support our local economy

I also welcome that as well as day-to-day spending, the budget meeting also agreed the capital programme that for the year ahead, which includes £50 million for maintaining roads and providing transport.