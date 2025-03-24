Political opinion with Cllr Duncan Crow: The 2020s are becoming our lost decade
This week is the fifth anniversary since the Covid Lockdown started. It’s a reminder that the 2020s started in the worst possible way, with the first two years very economically and fiscally damaging. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 then caused the energy and inflation spike that made everyone worse off.
Rishi Sunak’s government had started to turn things around but unfortunately the recovery in the nation’s fortunes has been totally snuffed out by the actions of the Labour Government.
Business confidence has fallen through the floor and a halving of the UK growth forecast to just 1% is expected. Labour mortgaged our futures on economic growth, claiming it was their number one mission, but our economy shrank in January and Labour are failing badly.
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation report ahead of the Chancellor’s Spring Statement makes for very sobering reading. Their headline statement says that: “While on average all families are forecast to see a fall in living standards this Government, families on the lowest incomes are set to bear the brunt of the pain.”
Their introduction statement really is a grim read: “By April 2025, families will not have recovered from the double hit of the pandemic and cost- of-living crisis, but the latest official forecasts imply there is even worse to come. We estimate that average household disposable incomes after housing costs will remain £400 a year below 2020 levels in April 2025. By April 2030 households will be a further £1,400 worse off on average than they are today, a 3% fall. The past year may in fact prove to be the high point for living standards this parliament.”
When you think this parliament will last until 2029, that last sentence will make alarming reading for many Crawley residents. This is indeed our lost decade.