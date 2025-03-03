Political opinion with Helena Dollimore MP: No to Conservative cuts!

This week, Conservative-run East Sussex County Council have decided to proceed with their huge cuts to Adult Social Care and Health services, including supported accommodation, services that support young people, and mental health services for older people in the community.

I am strongly opposed to this decision and have expressed my objections to it at every stage of the consultation process, as have Labour county councillors, people who rely on these services, staff and their families.

The Labour government has given first real terms increase in funding to local government since the Conservatives began their agenda of cuts 14 years ago. When funding is at its highest rate in 14 years, and the demand for adult social care is higher than ever, why would the county council cut vital services?

Many of the organisations affected by these cuts have written to me, and all are deeply concerned about these cuts. The irony is that these cuts will also see an increased cost to the public purse, as Hastings Borough Council, Rother District Council and the NHS are left to pick up the pieces and fund these services out of their own budgets. In other words, these cuts will increase the costs borne by taxpayers in East Sussex, not reduce it.

I am angry that the Conservative-run East Sussex County Council have opted to make these unnecessary cuts, which will put local services under more pressure. However, I am grateful that the Labour Government is delivering on its promise to fix NHS and support our communities, which will soften this blow.

Over the past few weeks, we have hit key milestones along the road to improving our frontline services. Our new deal with GPs will tackle the 8am scramble for an appointment and bring back the family doctor. We’re helping hundreds of thousands of people access urgent and emergency dental care as we roll out 700,000 extra urgent appointments. And crucially, we have delivered an extra 2 million NHS appointments promised a full seven months early.

After a decade of cuts to public health, this Labour Government is putting our money where our mouth is and fixing the foundations of our public services – not stripping them back.