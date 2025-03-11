Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller: Invest to save – an argument for improved mental health support

As the Hospitals and Primary Care spokesperson for my party, I am acutely aware that I often sound like a broken record when imploring the government to understand the ‘invest to save’ principle in healthcare.

If we properly fund our primary care services, such as GPs, dentists and pharmacists, fewer people will end up in acute care or waiting in corridors outside emergency departments because they couldn’t get a primary care appointment. The cost of extracting a rotten tooth from a child in an emergency department is far greater than the cost of regular preventative care in a community setting.

The same applies to mental health services. Last week, I was invited to meet the staff of ‘Chances Give Choices’, a private contact centre based at the New Park Centre in Chichester. They facilitate contact between children and family members with whom they do not live. Organisations like this regularly support some of the most vulnerable families in our society. When I asked them, what change would have the most impact on the young people going through their service, the answer was unanimous: better children’s mental health services.

We are fortunate to have charitable organisations in Chichester, such as Young People’s Shop, that have stepped in where statutory services have failed to deliver. However, they are also inundated with requests for support. Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) have an 18-month waiting list from referral, and anyone who has supported a young person in a mental health crisis knows that 18 months is far too long. The children’s emergency department at St Richard’s Hospital has a safe room for young people in acute mental health crises, designed to keep them safe. Staff informed me that this room is needed almost daily.

Jess visiting the Chances Give Choices team

The government is quick to remind us of the economic challenge it inherited from the Conservatives when the Liberal Democrats encourage action and bold approaches, but I return to the ‘invest to save’ principle. If we adequately resource schools with a mental health professional in every educational setting and make mental health provision accessible and proactive, we can build a generation of resilient young people. This would help reduce the number of young people not in any form of work, education, or training, a figure creeping towards one million. Our young people deserved better under the previous government, and this new government must do much more.