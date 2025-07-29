Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: A flying start to the summer!

Parliament is now in recess until September and my summer in the constituency got off to a flying start last week, with a trip to the Bognor Regis Gliding Club, which sits just on the border of my constituency over in Bersted.

Surveying the constituency from the sky was a terrific, albeit slightly terrifying, experience. It was a fabulous reminder of how lucky we are to live in such a picturesque part of the country and reinforced my commitment to highlight the importance of the natural environment to the government.

Later in the week, I engaged with the natural environment much more closely with a visit to Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Sidlesham. Brent Lodge is a charity that cares for sick and injured wildlife, and during my visit the passionate team talked me through the process, from the veterinary support right through to rehabilitation back into the wild. In my opinion, a baby hedgehog is a lot cuter than a baby pigeon, but they both deserve to live safely.

Unfortunately, the charity has seen an increase in cases of birds arriving at the hospital with injuries from air rifles, BB guns, and catapults. Brent Lodge has hired a full-time education officer to engage with local schools on respect for wildlife. If you find an injured mammal or bird over the summer, please visit Brent Lodge’s comprehensive website, which contains advice and guidance to follow before handling the animal.

Some of the eagle-eyed regular readers may have noticed that my weekly article was missing from last week’s Observer, for the first time since my election over a year ago. In the melee of Parliament rising for recess last week, I submitted the article to the online version of the paper but failed to submit it to the print version. It was a deep dive into the Water Commission Report, also known as the Cunliffe Review, and my thoughts on the government’s announcement to scrap Ofwat and replace it with a new regulator.

It does provide me with an opportunity, however, to let readers know about my website, jessbrownfuller.co.uk, which has all my articles uploaded, as well as slightly longer-form opinion pieces and information on my work, both in Parliament and in the constituency.

I hope to see lots of you over the summer while I’m out and about in every corner of the constituency.