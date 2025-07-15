Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Making a difference in opposition

Last week, I had the pleasure of welcoming Chichester resident Liz Stead to Parliament. She joined me in the gallery while I hosted a debate in Westminster Hall on the LGBT Veterans Financial Recognition Scheme. The scheme is aimed at compensating veterans who were cruelly dismissed or discharged from the Armed Forces between 1967 and 2000 because of their sexuality.

Liz herself was one of these veterans. In 1969, letters she had written to her girlfriend were discovered by the Military Police. When her girlfriend failed to meet her one evening, Liz learned she had been arrested. Liz was then coerced into providing a statement, which led to her subsequent dismissal. When applying for the Reparation Scheme, Liz discovered that her dismissal had also led to a criminal conviction, something she was unaware of until 60 years later.

This period was a dark chapter in our nation's history, one that stands in stark contrast to the very values our Armed Forces protect and uphold. It is estimated that 20,000 people were dismissed during this time, but it took the commissioning of a national inquiry to uncover the full extent of the injustice.

The Etherton Report, though far too late, was brave and remarkable in its scope. It revealed the systematic bullying, coercion and mistreatment of LGBT veterans. Many successful careers were ended prematurely, veterans struggled to find work and some became homeless. The report revealed that some veterans were subjected to so-called ‘conversion therapy’, forced to endure interrogations that were intensely personal and accusatory in nature, and subjected to physical examinations, including invasive internal procedures. The psychological toll of this mistreatment was understandably enormous and some veterans sadly took their own lives following their discharge.

Jess with Liz and her wife Stevie in Parliament

In December last year, the government announced a financial compensation scheme worth up to £70,000 per veteran. However, the rollout has been incredibly slow. As of last week, only 84 veterans had received compensation, despite over 1,200 applications. The charity Fighting With Pride estimates that, at this rate, it will take five years before all veterans are compensated. In addition to the slow rollout, communication from the Ministry of Defence has been woeful, with veterans left in the dark about the progress of their applications.

I raised these issues with the Veterans Minister during my Westminster Hall debate and was pleased that, following the debate, the government committed to a number of my asks. This includes doubling the number of civil servants working on the scheme and doubling the number of sessions for the independent panel that hears complex cases.

I desperately hope that the government’s commitments will ensure this process is finally delivered.