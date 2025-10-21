Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Why justice matters

I was nearly twelve when I sat at the top of the stairs and overheard my mum say, “I have to go to Essex, Chris has been attacked. He’s in hospital in a coma.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My uncle and godfather, Chris Ingrouille, was a gentle, funny man – an electrician, husband and proud father of two. He had told my aunt he was popping to the shops and never came home. He was brutally attacked by three men; witnesses described it as being like “taking free kicks at his head”.

I still remember the faces and names of my uncle’s attackers from the newspaper. Two were sentenced to fourteen and eleven years for attempted murder; the third received seven years for grievous bodily harm. But while they served time, my family was given a life sentence. Chris requires 24-hour care, he is paralysed and doesn’t recognise his wife or sons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even when justice is technically served, it often doesn’t reflect the depth of the harm caused. I’ve heard the same feeling echoed by so many people I meet in my surgeries around Chichester and in my inbox, families torn apart by crime and individuals left struggling without support. It shows just how deeply justice issues, and our failing system, cut across our society.

Jess in Parliament

I don’t know what became of the men who attacked my uncle. Part of me fears discovering prison made them more dangerous, not reformed. I hope that isn’t the case, but given the crisis our prisons are facing, it’s hard to be optimistic.

Their sentences are over, but our pain is not. This is why I believe justice reform must go beyond punishment, it must focus on rehabilitation, prevention and above all, the lifelong impact on victims.

As the new Justice Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, I’ll be representing the party at the committee stage of the Sentencing Bill this week. The Bill incorporates several recommendations from David Gauke’s 2024 independent report, which highlighted the failure of short prison sentences to reduce reoffending. Despite strong evidence supporting rehabilitation and community-based programmes, the current system over-relies on prison without providing effective support, trapping offenders in a cycle of reoffending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there are parts of the Bill we welcome, such as its nod towards evidence-based sentencing and a presumption against short sentences (except in violent cases), it lacks ambition. Crucially, the Government has chosen not to attach any new funding, which severely limits the Bill’s potential impact.

If anyone is interested further, the debates on the Bill can be watched via Parliament.tv.