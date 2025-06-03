Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller MP: Why my daughter thinks boys can’t be MPs

One of the best things about Parliamentary recess, apart from being able to spend more time in the constituency with my team in Chichester, is being able to spend more quality time with my children. I spent some time rehearsing lines with my ten-year-old son, who has a key role in a school play, and gardening with my five-year-old daughter.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three of us were in the car, talking about career paths, and my son said, “I think I want to be a YouTuber, but when I’m older I might want to be an MP,” to which my daughter scoffed and said, “Boys can’t be MPs!” Out of the mouths of babes.

It’s a story I share with you because it’s sweet, but also because it is a reminder that representation matters. My daughter has no idea that women have only been able to vote for just over a century, and that until 1983, women made up less than 5% of all Parliamentarians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is only since my election 11 months ago that I have learned about Madge Turner, Chichester’s very own suffragette, a liberal political activist in the early 1900s. During the course of the suffrage movement, Madge was arrested and charged with obstructing the police in the course of their duty, and sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment at Holloway, after a march on Downing Street. She gave speeches across Sussex and eventually went on to become one of the Women’s Freedom League’s paid organisers.

Jess in Parliament

Madge is honoured with a blue plaque on the Butter Market on North Street in Chichester, but now the Chichester Women’s History Group has plans to introduce a statue of Madge Turner in the city centre. The statue, designed by a talented local female artist and sculptor, would be the first statue in Chichester to depict a woman. I’m pleased to not only support the campaign, but also to have contributed to the book that the campaign will be publishing.

If you would like to learn more about the project to introduce a Madge Turner statue in Chichester, or about the Chichester Women’s History Group, please contact [email protected].