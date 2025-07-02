Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller: My first Adjournment Debate

This week, I was pleased to lead an Adjournment Debate in the Chamber on Infant Feeding, raising key concerns with the Government and calling for a national strategy in England. I brought forward the debate in my role as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Infant Feeding, a position I’ve held since November last year.

While I’ve mentioned this aspect of my parliamentary work before, I may not have explained what it involves. APPGs allow MPs to focus on specific policy areas beyond representing constituents and my role as Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Hospitals and Primary Care. Infant feeding links closely to both my party and constituency priorities which, combined with my personal experience, is why I chose to take on the role.

As Chair, I work to hold the Government to account on infant feeding policy. This includes bringing together key sector stakeholders to identify policy gaps, which we can then raise with ministers. Adjournment Debates are one of the tools MPs can use for scrutiny of this kind. They take place at the end of each sitting day, lasting 30 minutes, with contributions from the MP leading the debate and a Government Minister. While they are not a tool to bring forward legislation, these debates apply pressure and increase accountability. An example of this would be my colleague Josh Babarinde, the MP for Eastbourne, who held an Adjournment Debate on domestic abuse and this led to a change in the law, delivered via the sentencing review, to better protect victims.

In my speech, I highlighted issues drawn from my own experiences as a mother and from the work of the APPG. In particular, I raised concerns about the collapse of community support for new mothers. When my son was born, I was fortunate to have access to such support, and had a network in place when my daughter arrived five years later. But for many, especially in the last decade, this support has been vaporised, with groups now patchy, often volunteer-run, or led by overstretched midwives in their spare time. Excellent organisations like The Milk Drop in Graylingwell Chapel do vital work, but they are volunteer led and urgently need to be operating in a framework that supports their work.

One of my key calls was in regard to the important Competition and Markets Authority report on the infant formula market, and advertising regulation. The current system permits unacceptable exploitation of new, vulnerable families by formula companies. I urged the Government to implement all 11 of the CMA’s recommendations without delay. Watch this space to see if the Government listens and implements the necessary reforms to best support all families.