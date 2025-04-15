Political opinion with Jess Brown-Fuller: Protecting our harbour for generations to come

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chichester Harbour is one of the most cherished parts of our constituency. Not only is it designated as a National Landscape and a Site of Special Scientific Interest, but it also serves as a vital sanctuary for wildlife and a beloved destination for the sailing community and walkers alike. It is the largest recreational sailing and boating harbour in the country. However, it is under threat.

Since 1946, 58% of the Harbour’s saltmarsh has been lost, and Natural England’s 2021 Condition Review classified it as being in an ‘unfavourable – declining’ condition.

Earlier this week, I met with Robert Bailey and Bianca Carr from the Clean Harbour Partnership, who have recently published their latest study in collaboration with Brunel University London, the University of Portsmouth and Imperial College London. The study revealed a staggering 105 different chemicals present in seawater, seaweed, and shellfish samples - including pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and recreational drugs. Alarmingly, levels of some of these chemicals spiked more than 100 times following sewage discharges into the harbours during wet weather events.

We met at Dell Quay to discuss their findings, which I will take back to Parliament to help inform the ongoing work of the Water Commission, chaired by Sir John Cunliffe. The Commission must determine what ‘good’ should look like for our precious waterways, such as Chichester Harbour.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP in Itchenor

The work of Chichester Harbour Conservancy is fundamental to the protection of the Harbour, which is why it was great to also catch up with CEO Matt Briers and National Landscape Director Richard Austin. We met to discuss their newly published ‘2050 Strategy’ which puts conservation as the prime focus of the organisation.

I was also pleased to update them on the work I have been doing in Parliament, including tabling an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which is due to enter committee stage shortly. I have been working alongside my Liberal Democrat colleague, the spokesperson for Planning, to propose that National Landscapes, such as the Conservancy, be designated as statutory consultees on planning applications.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy is currently a non-statutory consultee. However, the proposed legislative change would make it a legal requirement for Local Planning Authorities to consult the Conservancy on all planning applications within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This would provide the Conservancy with a formal voice in the decision-making process - something it currently lacks. Importantly, this change would involve no additional financial cost, as the Conservancy already responds to around 300 applications annually.

I am hopeful that both the committee and the Government will support this much-needed amendment, which is vital to safeguarding the Harbour and its surrounding landscape for future generations.