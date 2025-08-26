Political opinion with John Milne MP: Horsham’s Friday night feel-good factor

If you’re passing anywhere near Horsham town centre on a Friday evening, you’ll know something special is happening.

Every summer weekend, the sound of live music fills the Carfax and drifts down East Street. From one week to the next, the band stand hosts a tribute band to match everybody’s musical taste - from Taylor Swift, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Ska, Abba, reggae, to country, and so many others.

What’s really surprising is that this whole concept is not, as you might expect, the brainchild of a professional music agency. Instead, it’s staged by Horsham District Council in partnership with Food Rocks, who manage the Carfax market. With crowds now numbering in the thousands, the most challenging issue they face is an overabundance of success.

The idea of regular Friday night events might not sound revolutionary. But what began as a tentative effort to encourage footfall post-Covid has blossomed into a cherished ritual attracting fans of all types. What’s more, it’s spectacularly cross generational. Seeing people of all ages dancing with such joy is a brilliant thing to see!

John Milne at Friday Lates in Horsham.

Local businesses are feeling the difference too. Shops that used to shut at five now keep their doors open into the evening, and eateries report Friday night takings that rival their weekend peaks. But best of all, this is about celebrating the Horsham community.

In a world where high streets across the country are struggling, Horsham’s approach offers a hopeful example. It’s not always about grand regeneration schemes. It’s about giving people a reason to come — and to stay.

The following day, I attended another fantastic public event, this time staged by Ben and Laura, who run the Queen’s Head in Barns Green. Not only was this the 14th consecutive year for The Classic Vehicle Meet, it was also the biggest and best, with something like 360 vintage cars on display. The event has once again raised thousands to support much loved local charities such as St Catherine’s Hospice, which, like other similar facilities, continues to be scandalously underfunded by the NHS. Many congrats to Ben and his team.

All good things have to come to an end, and 2025’s last Friday Late is this weekend with Fusion Night featuring Dhol Collective (back by popular demand). Hopefully they’ll be back next year too, because it’s initiatives like this that make Horsham District such a great place to live.