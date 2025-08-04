Political opinion with John Milne MP: Labour’s unfunded school meals policy is starving school budgets

After years of Liberal Democrat campaigning, the government has finally listened and announced that free school meals will be extended to all children whose families receive Universal Credit from September 2026. This expansion will help over half a million additional children across the country, which the government projects will lift 100,000 children out of poverty. This is a policy we've championed for years, and it's wonderful to see it finally happening. However there is a fatal flaw.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the government's Spending Review, I stood up in Parliament to challenge the Chancellor about the real outcome of this change. The reality on the ground is deeply concerning, and I'm afraid our local schools are paying the price for inadequate funding.

I highlighted the situation at Castlewood Primary School in Southwater, which is losing 56p on every single free school meal it provides. I asked the Chancellor directly whether she would fully fund school meals, or whether schools must now choose between prioritising teaching or allocating more of their funds to free school meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

56p might not sound like much, but it adds up quickly. One local school faces a deficit of over £30,000 a year just from providing free meals. Another told me they're being charged an extra £2,000 annually just for waste removal by their caterers, which has been a difficult additional cost to take on.

John Milne MP outside parliament.

Schools are being forced into too many impossible choices, cutting teaching assistants, reducing support staff, or scaling back activities to balance the books.

The government has increased the funding per meal by 3p, from £2.58 to £2.61. Meanwhile, Wales provides £3.20 per meal and London gets £3.00. School food experts tell me the real cost is at least £3.16 per meal, meaning schools must subsidise every meal from their education budgets.

I want to see the expansion of free school meals, but forcing schools to carry the cost and take funds from other areas isn't good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having a proper meal whilst learning is so important. Hungry children struggle to concentrate in class, leading to lower academic performance, increased absences, and behavioural problems. For many vulnerable children, their school meal is the most reliable source of proper nutrition they'll get in a day.

Only 43.6% of children eligible for free school meals achieve standard passes in English and Maths GCSE, compared to 72.3% of other pupils. Here in the South East, we have the largest attainment gap in the country at 34.8 percentage points.

The Liberal Democrats want free school meals to be properly funded at realistic rates that cover the true cost of providing nutritious meals, with funding that's index-linked to inflation and ringfenced so it can't be diverted elsewhere.

We're also pushing for automatic enrolment for all eligible children. The government's refusal to commit to this is a missed opportunity that will leave some children without the support they need. Most importantly, we want to scrap the two-child benefit cap, which we believe is the most cost-effective way of lifting over 250,000 children out of poverty across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every child deserves both a good education and a proper meal. They shouldn't be forced to choose between them, and neither should schools in Horsham.

This is a welcome expansion from the government, but let's demand it's done right.