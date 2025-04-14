Political opinion with John Milne MP: Let’s celebrate the best things in our community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week, I had the pleasure of visiting ‘Live & Love It’ near Horsham, an occupational therapy service for children in need of extra help to develop their living skills. We talked about the challenges of inadequate SEND provision across West Sussex and the special value of early intervention for achieving the best outcomes.

The widespread closure under the last government of such services as Sure Start was a terrible error. It has ended up costing the state far more than it ever saved, never mind the disastrous impact on families. On my visit, I was particularly struck by the optimistic atmosphere – it would be wonderful if we could make this kind of support available to more families. Thanks to Ashleigh and her fantastic team for showing me around.

Later on, I joined a group run by Tapestry Day Club, which provides a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment within a family-home setting, to enable a small group of people living with dementia a place to socialise. This is a service for West Sussex and Surrey developed by local residents Anderley Wade and Clare Jones, inspired by their own experiences with dementia in their families. Sessions are run by volunteers in their own homes, which makes it feel just like an ordinary get-together with friends. They came up with the name ‘Tapestry’ to encapsulate the idea that everyone has a life story worth hearing, a rich tapestry of experiences.

I’d also like to thank Emma Cross at the Citizens Advice Bureau for taking the time to talk me through their vital work. After 85 years since their foundation, it’s hard to imagine a world without this fantastic service, which is so embedded in society that it feels more like a statutory service than a charity.

John Milne MP at the Tapestry Day Club

And their services have never been more necessary than today. A host of changes in Personal Independence Payment (PIP) access, winter fuel allowance, benefit fraud measures, and WASPI women are just some of the vital supports that are either being reduced or cut altogether. The CAB’s mission is to achieve its own abolition by creating a world in which its services are no longer necessary. I think we have a distance to travel yet.