Political opinion with John Milne MP: Public services can’t run on charity forever

Last week I visited two wonderful organisations, both aimed at young people. The Camelia Botnar Foundation, near Cowfold, helps otherwise disadvantaged young people learn a trade, setting them up for an independent and productive life. While further south, down near Arundel, Chestnut Tree House takes on what must be one of the most emotionally demanding roles in all healthcare – providing hospice care for children.

Camelia Botnar is a unique charity that was created in 1979 by entrepreneur Octav Botnar and his wife Marcela in memory of their only child, Camelia, tragically killed in a car accident at the age of just 20. The boys and girls who attend come from challenging backgrounds. In normal circumstances, they would start adult life at a severe disadvantage.

I was particularly impressed with the charity’s skills-based approach, teaching students vital qualifications in trades like carpentry, metalwork and bricklaying. An academic training is fine, but it’s not the right choice for everyone. Nationally, we have a chronic shortage of skilled tradespeople.

When we think about Chestnut Tree House, the human value of what they offer is beyond measure. But although their nurses and care staff do their work with love, we can’t expect them to do it for nothing. They have to pay their bills just like everyone else.

John Milne MP with the Chesnut Tree House team.

Only 11% of Chestnut Tree’s funding is met by the NHS. For a service like this, the biggest bill is always the wage bill. But they are currently subsidising what they do out of reserves, and that can’t continue forever.

I have written before about the extraordinary injustice of the government, which charges its new higher rate of Employer National Insurance on hospices but without refunding them. How does the government expect to improve the health service by taxing the health service? I had the opportunity to put this exact question to the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at PMQs some months ago, but disappointingly, he avoided the question.

The damage that this NI increase has done to UK business as a whole is bad enough. When it was first realised after the budget last year that the tax would also fall on bodies such as hospices, GP surgeries and local councils, I was convinced the government had made an oversight and it would be corrected within weeks.

Here we are, 9 months later. Nothing has been done.