Political opinion with John Milne MP: The Water Neutrality battle enters the end-game

As many residents will know, for the last two and half years, planning permissions in Horsham District have been restricted by something called Water Neutrality. New development can only be permitted if it doesn’t increase demand on our water supply.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not surprisingly, the rate of housebuilding has tumbled. Horsham District Council has fallen far behind its stiff target of 900 plus houses per year, as set by the previous Conservative government and local council.

The crazy situation is that one law sets a target for Horsham, while another law prevents us from meeting it! You couldn’t make it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Water Neutrality rule came about because Natural England decided that over-extraction from our main water source at Hardham could be damaging the habitat of the Lesser Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail, an endangered species. To get planning permission, developers have either to reduce usage in existing houses, or find their own water supply by methods such as drilling boreholes – which itself may have long term environmental consequences.

John Milne MP outside a housing development in Horsham.

Horsham’s punishment for missing its housing target under the Conservative council was a substantial loss of control over planning approvals. The new Local Plan, which would set a much lower annual target, is unfortunately also being held up by further confusion over Water Neutrality.

So how do we fix this? I am continuing to talk to the housing minister, Mathew Pennycook, who, at last, understands our Catch-22 situation. This problem can only be solved by central government, not the local council. But unfortunately, during the last government, none of the MPs across the affected areas (Horsham, Chichester and Crawley) succeeded in raising it at a high enough level, which has left Horsham open to speculative applications for the past few years.

The new Labour government has laid out major planning reforms, which are currently being debated in Parliament. Exactly how this plays out remains to be seen, but it’s likely that one way or another Water Neutrality will disappear. It’s vital that the new Local Plan is approved before that time, locking in an annual target of 480 compared to circa 1800 under new government rules. I will continue to lobby to make that possible.